Open Menu

Police Holds Flag March Regarding General Elections

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 07:17 PM

Police holds flag march regarding general elections

District police conducted a flag march to maintain the law and order situation and to create a sense of security among the citizens during the general elections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) District police conducted a flag march to maintain the law and order situation and to create a sense of security among the citizens during the general elections.

The flag march, led by SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi and CTO Jalil Imran Ghalezai, started from the flag march and concluded at the police lines passing through MDA Chowk, Razabad Chowk, UBL Chowk, Imperial Chowk, and others.

DSP Haram Gate Ibrahim Khan Dareshak, DSP Gulgasht Rana Zaheer Babar, SHOs, Traffic Police, Dolphin Force, and Elite Force teams participated in the flag march.

Speaking to the media, SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi said that the purpose of the flag march was to maintain the law and order situation in the city and create a sense of security among the citizens.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Traffic March United Bank Limited Media From

Recent Stories

People's court to give its verdict on Feb 8: Kh As ..

People's court to give its verdict on Feb 8: Kh Asif

3 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman unveils PPP elections manifesto focu ..

Sherry Rehman unveils PPP elections manifesto focusing economy, climate resilien ..

30 seconds ago
 LESCO load-shedding schedule for Sunday

LESCO load-shedding schedule for Sunday

38 seconds ago
 8 shops sealed over illegal commercial use

8 shops sealed over illegal commercial use

32 seconds ago
 Suspect associated with banned outfit remanded CTD ..

Suspect associated with banned outfit remanded CTD's custody

33 seconds ago
 Suspect arrested with gunshot injury after encount ..

Suspect arrested with gunshot injury after encounter

35 seconds ago
Flag march conducted in connection with election s ..

Flag march conducted in connection with election security

40 seconds ago
 RPO issues directions to Multan Region police rega ..

RPO issues directions to Multan Region police regarding general elections

36 seconds ago
 SAU, Canadian organisation to work on carbon neutr ..

SAU, Canadian organisation to work on carbon neutral villages

41 seconds ago
 Sindh CM, fed govt agree to sing MOU for remodelli ..

Sindh CM, fed govt agree to sing MOU for remodelling of Jahangir, Martin, other ..

43 seconds ago
 Safe blood to help prevent diseases: Dr. Arif Alvi

Safe blood to help prevent diseases: Dr. Arif Alvi

58 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue an ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamsha ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan