Police Holds Flag March Regarding General Elections
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 07:17 PM
District police conducted a flag march to maintain the law and order situation and to create a sense of security among the citizens during the general elections
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) District police conducted a flag march to maintain the law and order situation and to create a sense of security among the citizens during the general elections.
The flag march, led by SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi and CTO Jalil Imran Ghalezai, started from the flag march and concluded at the police lines passing through MDA Chowk, Razabad Chowk, UBL Chowk, Imperial Chowk, and others.
DSP Haram Gate Ibrahim Khan Dareshak, DSP Gulgasht Rana Zaheer Babar, SHOs, Traffic Police, Dolphin Force, and Elite Force teams participated in the flag march.
Speaking to the media, SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi said that the purpose of the flag march was to maintain the law and order situation in the city and create a sense of security among the citizens.
