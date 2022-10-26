UrduPoint.com

Police Holds Flag March To Ensure Peace

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Police holds flag march to ensure peace

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Police conducted flag march on Wednesday in the wake of 'increasing theft and robbery incidents' reported in the district particularly after killing of three brothers couple of days ago here.

According to police spokesman, the fateful incident of killing of three brothers during robbery bid created panic among masses.

The march was arranged on direction of DPO Ahmad Nawaz Shah to convey the message to miscreants that police was high alert to thwart their nefarious mission as well as creating sense of protection among citizens for their lives and goods at the doorstep.

The DPO said on the occasion that all characters involved in heinous murder of three brothers would be soon taken to task. The spokesman said that police pickets were set up at internal and external routes of the city to ensure safety of its inhabitants.

