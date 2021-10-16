UrduPoint.com

Police Holds Flag March To Show Security Preparedness

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 04:37 PM

Police Holds flag march to show security preparedness

Police conducted flag march to show preparedness for foolproof security arrangements to maintain law and order situation during Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (saww) celebrations here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Police conducted flag march to show preparedness for foolproof security arrangements to maintain law and order situation during Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (saww) celebrations here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the flag march was started from police line and culminated at the same point after passing through different areas of the city. Senior officers of the department, traffic police, Elite force, Dolphin Force and officials of Muhafiz Squad were participated in the flag march.

Earlier, talking to journalists, City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth said that the flag march was conducted to show preparedness for maintaining law and order situation and developing sense of security among the masses. He said that district was fully prepared to deal any emergency like situation adding that law violators would treated with iron hands.

He said that tight checking was being ensured at entry and exit points of the city. He urged masses to cooperate with police by providing information about any suspicious persons and activities around them.

