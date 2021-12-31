Police holds flag march to show security preparedness

Police conducted a flag march to show preparedness for foolproof security arrangements to maintain law and order situation during new year celebrations here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Police conducted a flag march to show preparedness for foolproof security arrangements to maintain law and order situation during new year celebrations here on Friday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the flag march was started from police line and culminated at the same point after passing through different areas of the city. Senior officers of the department, traffic police, Elite force, Dolphin Force and officials of Muhafiz Squad participated in the flag march.

Earlier, talking to journalists, City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider said that the flag march was conducted to show preparedness for maintaining law and order situation and to develop sense of security among the masses.

He said the district police was fully prepared to deal any emergency like situation, adding that law violators would be treated with iron hands.

He said the tight checking was being ensured at entry and exit points of the city. He urged upon the masses to cooperate with police and inform the police if they notice any suspicious person or activity around them.

The CPO said that strict action would be taken against one wheeling, aerial firing, fireworks demonstration, kite flying, drug peddling and other illegal activities during the new year celebrations.