UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Holds Killer Of Chinese Lady

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:20 PM

Police holds killer of Chinese lady

Two eye witnesses of Chinese Lady Murder Case have recorded their statements in Session Court, Islamabad and also pointed out the culprits

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) Two eye witnesses of Chinese Lady Murder Case have recorded their statements in Session Court, Islamabad and also pointed out the culprits.The counsels of accused also completed their cross-questioning and three more witnesses will record their statements through video link on Dec 16.Session Court Judge, Tahir Mehmood on Monday heard the case of murdered Chinese lady, Mujeebur Rehman Kiyani Advocate and representative of Chinese embassy appeared before the court.Police also produced the accused Tehseen and Zulqarnain in the court, however, public prosecutor and investigation officer unable to appear in the court.

Eye witnesses said that on the eve of Dec 29, 2017, three armed persons entered our home, one of them on gunpoint taken Rs 900,000 and locked us in a room, after seeing them, the deceased lady cried, one of culprits opened fire on her, injured lady was shifted to Shifa Hospital.She died on Jan 9, 2017 and a case 17/364 was registered in Police Station Ramna, the hearing of the case adjourned till Dec 16.

Related Topics

Hearing Injured Murder Islamabad Fire Police Police Station China Died 2017 Court

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives condolences on death of Saqr bi ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pri ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers condole King Salman on death of Prince ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princ ..

2 hours ago

Islamabad rejects joint India-Japan statement rega ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.