Police holds killer of Chinese lady

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) Two eye witnesses of Chinese Lady Murder Case have recorded their statements in Session Court, Islamabad and also pointed out the culprits.The counsels of accused also completed their cross-questioning and three more witnesses will record their statements through video link on Dec 16.Session Court Judge, Tahir Mehmood on Monday heard the case of murdered Chinese lady, Mujeebur Rehman Kiyani Advocate and representative of Chinese embassy appeared before the court.Police also produced the accused Tehseen and Zulqarnain in the court, however, public prosecutor and investigation officer unable to appear in the court.

Eye witnesses said that on the eve of Dec 29, 2017, three armed persons entered our home, one of them on gunpoint taken Rs 900,000 and locked us in a room, after seeing them, the deceased lady cried, one of culprits opened fire on her, injured lady was shifted to Shifa Hospital.She died on Jan 9, 2017 and a case 17/364 was registered in Police Station Ramna, the hearing of the case adjourned till Dec 16.