UrduPoint.com

Police Horse Riding School Inaugurated

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Police horse riding school inaugurated

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood on Wednesday inaugurated a horse riding school to impart training of horse riding to the police officials

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood on Wednesday inaugurated a horse riding school to impart training of horse riding to the police officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that horse riding was not only a healthy activity but it would also facilitate the police officials to chase the criminals most efficiently when they were trying to escape through fields and crops.

The CPO also announced that children of ordinary people could also get admission in the horse riding school.

City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashar Mekan and others were also present during the school inaugural ceremony.

Related Topics

Police Criminals

Recent Stories

Secretary Punjab reviews performance of Culture de ..

Secretary Punjab reviews performance of Culture dept

5 minutes ago
 Five held for kite flying, selling

Five held for kite flying, selling

6 minutes ago
 Russia, Ukraine Continue Negotiations in Online Fo ..

Russia, Ukraine Continue Negotiations in Online Format - Foreign Ministry

6 minutes ago
 Chinese Premier congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on el ..

Chinese Premier congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on election as PM

7 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia to Allocate $10Mln Assistance to Ukra ..

Saudi Arabia to Allocate $10Mln Assistance to Ukrainian Refugees - Relief Center ..

7 minutes ago
 Drug dealer among 20 arrested in Multan in a day

Drug dealer among 20 arrested in Multan in a day

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.