Police hospital inaugurated at Multan police lines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haidar and deputy commissioner Tahir Wattu Friday inaugurated a modern hospital inside police lines in the city to provide medical facilities to the police personnel and their families with free medicine.

The hospital is equipped with modern facilities including blood screening for hepatitis, others diseases besides ECG and was inaugurated after its full renovation and facilities incorporated, CPO said adding it would ensure prompt medical services to police officials and their families.

He said that nursing staff and more facilities would be added to the hospital with the cooperation of local administration and efforts were afoot to seek services of a cardiologist to provide consultancy service at least for a day per week.

SP cantonment Hassan Afzal, SP Sadar Salman Liaquat, SP Gulgasht Captain (Retired) Qazi Ali Raza, DSP Headquarters Namreen Munir, line officer Faraz Khan, and medical officer Dr. Hassan Raza Hashmi were present.