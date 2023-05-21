UrduPoint.com

Police Identified 'deceased' As Dacoit

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Police identified 'deceased' as dacoit

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Police identified a dacoit who was killed a day before with the firing of his own accomplices at Nagwa Morr in premises of Sadar Jalalpur police station when three criminals started firing on two youngsters for putting resistance in a bid to snatch motorcycle and cash.

According to police sources, a youngster namely Asif reported Sadar Jalalpur police that he along with his friend was returning home when three unidentified armed robbers intercepted them near Nagwa Morr. The criminals held them hostage at gunpoint and snatched a motorcycle and cash Rs 26,000 from their possessions.

The robbers started firing on the youngsters when they tried to resist the robbery bid in which a robber was shot dead by firing his own accomplices.

Station House Officer (SHO) Naeem-Ul-Rehman reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital for autopsy. However, the police started collecting data of the dead robber from all police stations of the district and later, identified him as Shahzad s/o Arif resident of Durana Nagana.

The police sources said that he escaped from police custody a day before during an exchange of firing with police by his accomplices. He was wanted to police in case number 622/23 in which the deceased accused snatched cash, jewellery and other valuables from a family in the premises of Makhdoom Rasheed police station.

Further investigations were underway into the incident, however, raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining criminals, police sources added.

