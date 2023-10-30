Police implement 'Knock the Door' campaign to ensure public safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The 'Knock the Door' campaign, initiated under the guidance of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, is currently underway, focusing on the registration of house servants and tenants.

A police spokesperson confirmed on Monday that comprehensive nature of this campaign, involving proactive street-level and door-to-door efforts by various teams from the Islamabad Capital Police.

The efforts aimed to ensuring the registration of tenants and domestic workers and also addressing concerns expressed by the residents, he added.

In a recent development, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad has successfully registered data pertaining to 190 house servants employed in 433 houses within the jurisdiction of the Bara Kahu Police Station.

He said the Primary objective of this campaign is to foster a secure environment in the Federal capital by proactively managing law and order. By registering tenants and domestic workers, the authorities aimed not only to monitor potential troublemakers but also to prevent individuals engaged in suspicious activities.

Furthermore, the public is encouraged to request proper identification from any individual dressed in civilian attire who arrives at their residence for data collection purposes.

The authorities stressed the potential risks associated with unregistered employees and tenants, citing the possibility of their involvement in serious incidents such as theft and robbery.

The police are committed to utilizing all available resources to ensure safety and security of the federal capital's residents.