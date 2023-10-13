Open Menu

Police Implement State-of-the-art Security Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police have recently adopted a series of comprehensive security enhancements throughout the Federal capital which would cover the entire city to ensure high vigilance.

One of the key implementations is the deployment of a cutting-edge entry and exit system, strategically integrated into the High-Security Zone and various other key locations within the city.

The police spokesman said this advanced system had significantly bolstered security measures, leading to heightened efficacy in surveillance and management of critical areas within the capital.

Integrated with data from multiple government agencies, the system enables real-time monitoring of individuals and vehicles, facilitating a proactive approach to fortifying the capital's security and promptly identifying any suspicious activities.

In the past month alone, the system has successfully verified the identities of 2,950 individuals frequenting various offices and regions, contributing to a cumulative total of 85,861 individuals verified to date.

Notably, this advanced technology has aided in the identification of 147 suspicious individuals, all of whom were promptly handed over to the appropriate authorities for necessary legal action.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized the paramount importance of safeguarding governmental institutions, diplomatic missions, offices, and residential areas within the High-Security Zone and the entire city.

The protection of citizens' lives and properties and the maintenance of peace and security in Islamabad remain central objectives for the Islamabad Capital Police.

Emphasizing the consistent efforts toward these goals, he highlighted the continuous utilization of cutting-edge technology and resources to strengthen security measures.

Moreover, the system has proven instrumental in the detection of unregistered and non-custom paid vehicles, leading to stringent legal measures against such violations.

With a vision for expanded utility and effectiveness, plans are underway to integrate this system with other provinces, ensuring that unauthorized individuals or elements find no easy access to critical areas within the city.

This proactive approach exemplifies the Islamabad Capital Police's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of security and safety for all its residents.

