Police implementing all CM orders to save youth from drugs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) In order to achieve and complete the mission of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to save the young generation from drugs, Punjab Police are continuing its crackdown across the province.

Intelligence-based operations have been accelerated against anti-social elements involved in the nefarious business of drugs across the province, including Lahore. Punjab Police Spokesman said that during the last 24 hours, 657 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers across the province. 351 cases were registered against the anti-social elements involved in the drugs business, supply chain etc and 350 accused were arrested, while 258 kg of charas, 01 kg of ice, 20 kg of opium and 4628 liters of alcohol were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Similarly, during the last four days, a total of 3475 raids were conducted at the hideouts of drug dealers and other places across the province. 2067 accused were arrested while registering 2064 cases. 1687 kg of charas, 08 kg of ice, 05 kg of heroin, 82 kg of opium, 21616 liters of liquor were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that targeted operations should be accelerated against the elements involved in drug trafficking around educational institutions.

All RPOs, DPOs personally supervise and monitor anti-narcotics operations and send performance reports to Central Police Office.