Police Implementing Comprehensive Security Plan For Champions Trophy: CCPO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has stated that hosting an ICC event in Pakistan after 29 years is a highly welcome development.
He emphasized that the promotion of international cricket in Pakistan is a significant milestone. He said that Lahore Police is implementing a comprehensive security plan for Champions Trophy matches. He expressed his commitment to ensuring the smooth and secure conduct of international matches in a peaceful environment.
For the security of the Champions Trophy, 12 SPs, 37 DSPs, and 86 SHOs have been deployed. Additionally, 678 upper subordinates, 245 lady constables, and more than 8,000 officers and personnel will be on duty during the matches. Over 1,100 traffic wardens, 1,400 Dolphin Squad personnel, and 33 Elite Force teams will also perform their duties during the tournament.
The CCPO Lahore stated that security across the city will remain on high alert during the ICC Champions Trophy matches. He assured that Lahore Police is providing foolproof security to both national and international cricketers, as well as spectators.
Bilal Siddique Kamyana mentioned that snipers have been deployed at sensitive locations. He directed the concerned officers to maintain constant coordination with the ICC, Pakistan Cricket board, and security agencies. He emphasized that strict implementation of the security plan must be ensured for the cricket stadium, players' residences, and their routes.
He further stated that every individual entering the stadium will be thoroughly searched, and female spectators will be checked by lady police officers. Bilal Siddique Kamyana stressed that effective measures should be taken to ensure smooth traffic flow during the matches. He also instructed that the law and order situation should be closely monitored through Safe City Authority and other control rooms.
The CCPO Lahore added that Dolphin Force, Special Protection Unit, and Elite Force teams will conduct effective patrolling during the matches. Moreover, he directed senior police officers to remain in the field and keep a close watch on the situation.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral
Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles
PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability
Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket Celebration at ICC Champions ..
IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Supreme Court
ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa Aamir murder case
Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands
Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall
Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England
Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral
UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police implementing comprehensive security plan for Champions Trophy: CCPO6 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives16 minutes ago
-
Saif seeks cooperation from Kurram communities in ensuring lasting peace26 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police continues crack down on social evils, arrest 12 suspects26 minutes ago
-
SALU student week concludes with vibrant ceremony26 minutes ago
-
Action directed against DMS LMWCH, SDO for neglect of duties36 minutes ago
-
PML-N Karachi urges for healthy working conditions in view of scorching heat46 minutes ago
-
Tours, recreational trips banned in KP educational institutions56 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh56 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews preparations for Ramazan bazaar, sugar sale points1 hour ago
-
Woman shot dead1 hour ago
-
Preserving mother languages ensures cultural autonomy, intellectual freedom: CM1 hour ago