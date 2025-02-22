Open Menu

Police Implementing Comprehensive Security Plan For Champions Trophy: CCPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Police implementing comprehensive security plan for Champions Trophy: CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has stated that hosting an ICC event in Pakistan after 29 years is a highly welcome development.

He emphasized that the promotion of international cricket in Pakistan is a significant milestone. He said that Lahore Police is implementing a comprehensive security plan for Champions Trophy matches. He expressed his commitment to ensuring the smooth and secure conduct of international matches in a peaceful environment.

For the security of the Champions Trophy, 12 SPs, 37 DSPs, and 86 SHOs have been deployed. Additionally, 678 upper subordinates, 245 lady constables, and more than 8,000 officers and personnel will be on duty during the matches. Over 1,100 traffic wardens, 1,400 Dolphin Squad personnel, and 33 Elite Force teams will also perform their duties during the tournament.

The CCPO Lahore stated that security across the city will remain on high alert during the ICC Champions Trophy matches. He assured that Lahore Police is providing foolproof security to both national and international cricketers, as well as spectators.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana mentioned that snipers have been deployed at sensitive locations. He directed the concerned officers to maintain constant coordination with the ICC, Pakistan Cricket board, and security agencies. He emphasized that strict implementation of the security plan must be ensured for the cricket stadium, players' residences, and their routes.

He further stated that every individual entering the stadium will be thoroughly searched, and female spectators will be checked by lady police officers. Bilal Siddique Kamyana stressed that effective measures should be taken to ensure smooth traffic flow during the matches. He also instructed that the law and order situation should be closely monitored through Safe City Authority and other control rooms.

The CCPO Lahore added that Dolphin Force, Special Protection Unit, and Elite Force teams will conduct effective patrolling during the matches. Moreover, he directed senior police officers to remain in the field and keep a close watch on the situation.

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at weddin ..

Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral

2 hours ago
 Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Bai ..

Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles

2 hours ago
 PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms o ..

PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability

2 hours ago
 Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket ..

Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket Celebration at ICC Champions ..

3 hours ago
 IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Suprem ..

IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Supreme Court

3 hours ago
 ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa ..

ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa Aamir murder case

3 hours ago
Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, ..

Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands

3 hours ago
 Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; lates ..

Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall  

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to fie ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England

5 hours ago
 Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poona ..

Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral

7 hours ago
 UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applicatio ..

UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan