Police Implements Special Traffic Plan For Ramzan, Eid

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Following the directives of DPO Abbottabad, Umar Tufail Khan, SSP Traffic Warden Tariq Mehmood Khan chaired a high-level meeting to review special traffic arrangements for the last days of Ramzan, Chaand Raat, and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The meeting, attended by DSP Headquarters Mudassir Zia, Traffic Inspector Parvez Khan, Mandian Inspector Waseem Khan, and other officials, focused on ensuring smooth traffic flow, public convenience, and security during the festive period.

SSP Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan directed that traffic wardens be deployed at major roads, commercial centers, Eidgahs, and recreational spots to prevent congestion and inconvenience to citizens.

He further instructed that additional personnel be stationed at critical points in Mandian and the city to ensure uninterrupted traffic movement. Strict enforcement of traffic laws will be ensured to maintain order during the festive rush.

The Abbottabad Traffic Police has urged citizens to cooperate with traffic officials and follow the prescribed guidelines to avoid any inconvenience.

