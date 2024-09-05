Police Impound 282 PSVs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi district police have impounded 282 public service vehicles (PSVs) during 11 days, said City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani.
He informed that during a special campaign launched against unfit vehicles, police challaned 2277 and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 2.4 million.
The CPO further informed that Police were taking action in accordance with the law against unfit PSVs, checking route permits and licenses of the drivers. Legal action was taken against 135 drivers for driving vehicles without licenses, he added.
The licenses of 21 drivers found guilty of negligence were cancelled, the CPO said adding, 23 cases were also registered against drivers and the owners of public service vehicles.
All possible steps were being taken to ensure safe travel on PSVs, he added.
Syed Khalid Hamdani said that the traveling time of the vehicles was also being checked. Legal action would be ensured against those endanger lives of the citizens, he said.
The CPO said that action would also be taken against the PSVs owners and bus terminal managers found guilty of negligence.
The special squad of City Traffic Police is also ensuring checking of vehicles at bus terminals, he informed.
A special campaign was also launched for awareness of the citizens and drivers, Syed Khalid Hamdani added.
