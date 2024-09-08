Open Menu

Police Impound 382 Public Service Vehicles For Failing Safety Standards

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2024 | 07:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) In a significant crackdown, police have impounded 382 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) for failing to meet safety and operational standards.

These vehicles were deemed unfit for the road, posing a significant risk to passengers and other road users. Acting on the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, the operation targeted vehicle fitness, route permits, and driver licenses.

As part of the crackdown, 3,008 PSVs were issued challan tickets, resulting in fines totaling over 3 million rupees for various legal violations.

In addition to impounding vehicles, police took legal action against 215 drivers found operating without a valid license.

The licenses of 24 drivers, who were found guilty of negligence, were canceled. Furthermore, 28 cases were registered against both drivers and owners of the impounded vehicles.

CPO Hamdani emphasized that strict legal action will also be taken against negligent vehicle owners and bus terminal managers who endanger public safety.

