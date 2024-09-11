Open Menu

Police Impound 479 Unfit PSVs

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Police impound 479 unfit PSVs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani have accelerated their ongoing operation against unfit Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 479 besides issuing challan slips to 3607.

According to a police spokesman, the Police took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators during the last 17 days.

He said that fines amounting to over Rs 3.8 million were imposed on the rules violators.

Police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against unfit commercial vehicles. Rawalpindi district Police under a special campaign launched in Rawalpindi district were taking action against unfit PSVs, checking route permits and licenses of the drivers.

Legal action was taken against 281 drivers for driving vehicles without licenses, he added.

The licenses of 24 drivers found guilty of negligence were cancelled, he said adding, 34 cases were also registered against drivers and the owners of public service vehicles.

All possible steps were being taken to ensure safe travel on PSVs, he added.

He said that the traveling time of the vehicles was also being checked. Legal action would be ensured against those who endanger the lives of the citizens, he said.

The spokesman said that action would also be taken against the PSVs owners and bus terminal managers found guilty of negligence.

The special squad of City Traffic Police is also ensuring checking of vehicles at bus terminals, he informed.

A special campaign was also launched for awareness of the citizens and drivers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi Million

Recent Stories

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

2 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

4 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

7 hours ago
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

17 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

20 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

22 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

23 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

23 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan