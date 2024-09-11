Police Impound 479 Unfit PSVs
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 03:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani have accelerated their ongoing operation against unfit Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 479 besides issuing challan slips to 3607.
According to a police spokesman, the Police took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators during the last 17 days.
He said that fines amounting to over Rs 3.8 million were imposed on the rules violators.
Police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against unfit commercial vehicles. Rawalpindi district Police under a special campaign launched in Rawalpindi district were taking action against unfit PSVs, checking route permits and licenses of the drivers.
Legal action was taken against 281 drivers for driving vehicles without licenses, he added.
The licenses of 24 drivers found guilty of negligence were cancelled, he said adding, 34 cases were also registered against drivers and the owners of public service vehicles.
All possible steps were being taken to ensure safe travel on PSVs, he added.
He said that the traveling time of the vehicles was also being checked. Legal action would be ensured against those who endanger the lives of the citizens, he said.
The spokesman said that action would also be taken against the PSVs owners and bus terminal managers found guilty of negligence.
The special squad of City Traffic Police is also ensuring checking of vehicles at bus terminals, he informed.
A special campaign was also launched for awareness of the citizens and drivers, he added.
