Police Impound Two NCP Trucks

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 04:50 PM

Police impound two NCP trucks

The district Hangu police on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle non custom paid (NCP) Mazda trucks from Hangu to settle areas and arrested four accused

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The district Hangu police on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle non custom paid (NCP) Mazda trucks from Hangu to settle areas and arrested four accused.

DSP City Ismail Marwat told media that during checking on different pickets intercepted two Mazda trucks and on checking found those vehicles NCP.

The trucks were brought from Afghanistan, he said adding that legal action was started against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

