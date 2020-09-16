Police impound unregistered vehicles

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday impounded over three cars and 300 motorcycles during a special crackdown against unregistered vehicles at Ghotki district.

SSP Ghotki, Umar Tufail said the police were asked to conduct crackdowns in order to get hold of all the cars which are currently unregistered.

He said that many cars had been impounded for displaying blue (official) lights and stickers bearing police name and insignia which were used by criminals.

He said the mobile squads had been asked to take action against the violators without discrimination.