Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using police lights in private cars

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The police on Tuesday impounded 3 vehicles and rounded up as many persons as part of a renewed crackdown against the vehicles using police lights, hooters, tinted glasses and fancy number plates.

The police spokesman informed that the Fort police apprehended Dileep Kumar for using the police lights in his Suzuki Alto car.

He added that Kumar was later booked in an FIR under sections 170, 171 and 420 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Likewise, the Cantt police arrested Syed Haider Zaidi from Rani Bagh Chowk for using the blue police light in his car.

The Tandojam police also impounded a car but the people travelling in that vehicle escaped leaving behind the vehicle.

The FIRs were registered in both the police stations under sections 170, 172 and 420 of PPC.