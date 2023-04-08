Police impounded 250 vehicles on violation of MVO

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :District Police impounded 250 vehicles against violation of the motor-vehicle ordinance (MVO) in Muzaffargarh.

According to police sources, a crackdown was launched against the vehicles using tinted glasses, sans registration numbers, using blue lights and some others. The police impounded 250 vehicles from different police stations. Nobody will be allowed to violate the motor vehicles ordinance, said police sources.