Police Impounds Truck Trawler, Allegedly Smuggling Banned Items

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 11:07 PM

The CIA Jamshoro police on Saturday impounded a truck trawler allegedly smuggling banned items weighing around 9,000 kilograms

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The CIA Jamshoro police on Saturday impounded a truck trawler allegedly smuggling banned items weighing around 9,000 kilograms.

A police official told that a team of CIA police received a tip-off that a trawler was smuggling mainpuri, gutka and other similar items after which the police stopped and searched the vehicle bearing registration number TLQ-113 at Jamshoro toll plaza.

The official told that an FIR had been lodged against the arrested truck driver while the police were interrogating the suspect to learn about the persons who sent the consignment and those who would have received it.

According to the official, the vehicle was transporting the items to Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Police CIA Driver Vehicle Jamshoro FIR

More Stories From Pakistan

