Police Improve Its IT Projects Including CRMS

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 08:33 PM

Inspector General Police Punjab said that without the effective use of information technology modern policing is not possible so that police should improve its IT projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab said that without the effective use of information technology modern policing is not possible so that police should improve its IT projects.

IG Police Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan said that Criminal Record Management System (CRMS) would help to rectify filing of false-cases against citizens on priority basis.

He said this while issuing directions to senior officers in a high level meeting held at Central Police Office here on Tuesday.

Issuing directions to form a five-member committee for the up-gradation of CRMS he said that the committee should submit its recommendations within 10 days to discuss amendments in its working in next meeting of Police Executive board.

He further said that due to the Police Khidmat Marakaz citizens are much facilitated. He added that regarding the issuance of character certificates, however, to facilitate them, content and language of character certificates are being made more clear.

During the meeting DIG IT Zulfiqar Hameed briefed IGP about the performance and up-gradation of different IT projects, he shared that Punjab Police was using information technology to control crime according to the principles of smart and community policing and currently in CRMS there are particulars of more than 1.3 million criminals are available.

The CRMS system attached to all inter-provincial and inter-district check posts so that process of monitoring and arrest of anti-social elements going effectively.

IG Punjab said that all senior officers should ensure the timely data entry of criminal elements in CRMS to avoid citizens from unnecessary botherance.

DIG Crime Jawad Ahmad Dogar, DIG IAB Ahsan Younas, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

