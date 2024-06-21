Police Improving Traffic Management Across Province
Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 08:38 PM
On the directive of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Police are actively working to improve traffic management across the province, including Lahore
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that traffic police offices in all districts of the province are providing driving licenses and other facilities to citizens.
Punjab Police spokesperson released the one-day performance report of Punjab Traffic Police. According to details, 1,340 citizens were issued driving licenses across the province, including Lahore, in the past day. Legal action was taken against 13 vehicles emitting excessive smoke, with 2 vehicles impounded for causing pollution. Over traffic violations, 4,150 vehicles were fined, and fines amounting to 2.
5 million rupees were deposited in the national treasury.
The spokesman said that since the special campaign began on February 26, over 1.43 million citizens have been issued driving licenses. Legal action has been taken against more than 24,600 vehicles causing pollution, with 6,688 vehicles impounded. For traffic violations, over 3.248 million vehicles have been fined, and a total of 1.72 billion rupees has been deposited in the national treasury.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the traffic police are continuously working to serve and protect citizens on all highways across the province, including Lahore, ensuring smooth traffic flow along with providing services to the citizens.
