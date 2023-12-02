Open Menu

Police In Hassanbadal Solve The Mystery Surrounding The Shopkeeper's Blind Murder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Hassanabdal Police on Saturday said to resolve the mystery of the blind murder case of an Afghan shopkeeper and arrested two suspects. According to police sources, on August 7, 2023, the body of Haji Imrat Khan, an Afghan national who was 50 years old and had been missing for a day, was discovered in a drain in the Jallo area near the Burhan motorway interchange within the boundaries of the Hassanabdal police station

After filing a case, the police started looking into it more. Police on suspension selected Arsalan Khan, a Mardan native, and Kamil Khan, a Nowshera native. During questioning, both men admitted to kidnapping the man, stealing Rs. 0.2 million in cash, and then burying his body in a deserted area to hide their crime.

