Police In Hunt For Rare Injured Deer And Men Who Stole It

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 06:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Muzaffargarh police are in search of a female deer after it somehow left its natural habitat and, while wandering suffered injuries in a road mishap, and was taken away allegedly by three brothers near Taunsa Barrage in Kot Addu district, police sources said on Wednesday.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered with Police Station Sadar Kot Addu, Wildlife Inspector Taunsa Barrage Muhammad Amir Rasheed stated that a ‘Para’ female deer left south Punjab’s biggest government-administered ‘Lashari Wala’ jungle and reached a road near Basti Sheikhaan on Jan 27, 2025.

The rare animal was hit by a vehicle there, leaving it unable to stand on its legs. Upon receiving information, a wildlife team reached the spot, but found the deer missing. There was blood on the site and further inquiry showed that three brothers including Abdul Rahman, Ramzan, and Ashiq, all sons of Allah Bakhsh, had taken away the injured deer.

The wildlife inspector sought recovery of the deer and arrest of the accused stating that the dear was valued at around Rs 100,000.

Police have registered a case under Section 379 PPC and started search for the missing deer and the three accused.

