Police In Hunt For Rare Injured Deer And Men Who Stole It
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Muzaffargarh police are in search of a female deer after it somehow left its natural habitat and, while wandering suffered injuries in a road mishap, and was taken away allegedly by three brothers near Taunsa Barrage in Kot Addu district, police sources said on Wednesday.
According to the first information report (FIR) registered with Police Station Sadar Kot Addu, Wildlife Inspector Taunsa Barrage Muhammad Amir Rasheed stated that a ‘Para’ female deer left south Punjab’s biggest government-administered ‘Lashari Wala’ jungle and reached a road near Basti Sheikhaan on Jan 27, 2025.
The rare animal was hit by a vehicle there, leaving it unable to stand on its legs. Upon receiving information, a wildlife team reached the spot, but found the deer missing. There was blood on the site and further inquiry showed that three brothers including Abdul Rahman, Ramzan, and Ashiq, all sons of Allah Bakhsh, had taken away the injured deer.
The wildlife inspector sought recovery of the deer and arrest of the accused stating that the dear was valued at around Rs 100,000.
Police have registered a case under Section 379 PPC and started search for the missing deer and the three accused.
APP/shn
Recent Stories
Onshur Fund opens application for ‘Scale Track’
MBRSC signs MoU with SpaceData to advance digital twin technology
Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for Peop ..
Abu Dhabi City Golf Club adds founding date to its visual identity
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 of AlUla Tour
Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzan ..
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal
FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office
Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban
UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Facilitation desk set up to address minority community grievances5 minutes ago
-
Police in hunt for rare injured deer and men who stole it5 minutes ago
-
Ex-Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly calls on AJK President5 minutes ago
-
Child protection unit inaugurated at Hafizabad5 minutes ago
-
13 dead, 1,290 injured in Punjab road accidents5 minutes ago
-
E&T department orders strict action against token tax defaulters5 minutes ago
-
Annual Urs of Miyan Adam Muhammad Shah Kalhoro from Feb 2315 minutes ago
-
SZABIST University Larkana capmus awards 177 degrees in Its 19th Convocation15 minutes ago
-
Rain, snowfall continue in Upper Chitral, Rescue 1122 put on high alert15 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Education Minister reveals distribution of free textbooks for academic year 2025 started15 minutes ago
-
DPO Dera conducted a surprise inspection of Police station, training school25 minutes ago
-
BISP, NAVTTC, and WHH join hands to enhance skill training and employment for deserving individuals25 minutes ago