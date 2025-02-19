Open Menu

Police In Kot Wasawa Police Station Crackdown On Drug Dealers,arrested After Recovering Large Quantity Of Drugs

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Police in Kot Wasawa police station crackdown on drug dealers,arrested after recovering large quantity of drugs

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Police in Kot Wasawa police station crackdown on drug dealers, drug dealer arrested after recovering a large quantity of drugs.

According to the details, according to the district police spokesperson, the police, along with a team of SHO Kot Wasawa police station Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ali, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Afzal, and ASI Ijaz Ahmed, arrested drug dealer Zafar alias Zafri, a resident of Chak 147.

10 kg 400 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of the arrested drug dealer Zafar.

A case has been registered against the arrested drug dealer in Kot Wasawa police station under the provisions of narcotics, further investigation is underway.

DPO Abdullah Ahmed has said that a crackdown is underway against drug dealers across the district under a special campaign. While ensuring quality investigation of drug cases, the accused are being punished. In case of drug trafficking in your area, inform me on my number 03237543444.

