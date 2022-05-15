Police in search of landlords over alleged rape incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :A poor girl was allegedly raped by two influential landlord in limits of Beet-Mir Hazar Khan Police station.

According to police sources, a poor girl was allegedly abducted by local landlord Irfan Maarha and his friend Dilawar. Both culprits allegedly raped her. They threw her in unconscious condition outside her house and managed to escape. Police registered the case and started search for the accused.