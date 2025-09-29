Police Inaugurates Public Relations Office For Media Representatives
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 09:57 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Attock Police on Monday took a significant step towards improving communication with the public and media by inaugurating a newly constructed Public Relations Office (PRO Branch) at the DPO Office Attock.
According to DPO office, the District Police Officer Sardar Mavarhan Khan formally opened the office, highlighting the police department's commitment to transparency and effective information dissemination.
The PRO Branch is designed to facilitate media access and foster stronger ties with the media fraternity. By providing a dedicated space for media representatives, the Attock Police aims to ensure timely and accurate information sharing, ultimately benefiting the public.
The DPO emphasized that the new office would make communication between the police department and the general public more effective and convenient. This development is expected to enhance public trust and satisfaction with the police department's services.
The establishment of the PRO Branch will help in highlighting public issues and ensuring their timely redressal. By engaging with the media and the public, the Attock Police can better understand community concerns and respond effectively to their needs.
