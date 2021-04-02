(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ziaullah Bangash on Friday said that all culprits involved in the murder of minor girl , Hareem Fatima have been identified and would be arrested soon.

He met with District Police Officer, Muhammad Sohail to know the progress into investigation in Hareem Fatima murder case.

The DPO said main accused have arrested and police team were conducting raids to arrest other culprits at large.

Ziaullah Bangash said that all accused would be arrested soon and also be produced before the media.

He said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan is also reviewing the progress of the case on daily basis.