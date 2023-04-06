Police initiates measures for better traffic management

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Traffic police have initiated measures for better traffic management on city roads.

In this regard, an awareness campaign to follow traffic rules including signals, stop line, zebra crossing, line and lane has formally been launched in the city.

Presiding over a meeting with circle officers and sector incharges, Chief Traffic Officer Faisalabad Maqsood Ahmed Lone on Thursday appealed to the citizens to develop their habit of observing road discipline to control road accidents and ensure smooth flow of traffic as well.

He urged the motorists to keep line and lane discipline in their minds and paddlers should always cross the road from zebra crossing.

He also instructed the traffic officers to motivate the people about punctuality of the traffic laws which will ensure smooth traffic flow and save their precious time.

He also distributed cheques of welfare amount of Rs 175,000 among six on-duty and retired officers.