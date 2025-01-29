Police ink MoU with Renal Care Foundation

Faisalabad police have inked a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with Renal Care Foundation (RCF) to ensure healthcare support and provide quality medical treatment to kidney-related ailments of the police personnel and their families at concessional rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Faisalabad police have inked a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with Renal Care Foundation (RCF) to ensure healthcare support and provide quality medical treatment to kidney-related ailments of the police personnel and their families at concessional rates.

In this connection, the MoU signing ceremony was arranged at Community Engagement Center Police Lines here on Wednesday where City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil and Director RCF Lieutenant (Retired) Wajid Ali signed the agreement on behalf of their institutions.

According to agreement, the RCF would help in provision of free dialysis treatment by offering 100 percent discount to the police officials and officers including serving personnel, retirees, their families and families of martyrs and disabled ones.

Later, CPO Kamran Adil and Director RCF Lieutenant (Retired) Wajid Ali also exchanged commemorative shields.