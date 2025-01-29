Police Ink MoU With Renal Care Foundation
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 11:53 PM
Faisalabad police have inked a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with Renal Care Foundation (RCF) to ensure healthcare support and provide quality medical treatment to kidney-related ailments of the police personnel and their families at concessional rates
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Faisalabad police have inked a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with Renal Care Foundation (RCF) to ensure healthcare support and provide quality medical treatment to kidney-related ailments of the police personnel and their families at concessional rates.
In this connection, the MoU signing ceremony was arranged at Community Engagement Center Police Lines here on Wednesday where City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil and Director RCF Lieutenant (Retired) Wajid Ali signed the agreement on behalf of their institutions.
According to agreement, the RCF would help in provision of free dialysis treatment by offering 100 percent discount to the police officials and officers including serving personnel, retirees, their families and families of martyrs and disabled ones.
Later, CPO Kamran Adil and Director RCF Lieutenant (Retired) Wajid Ali also exchanged commemorative shields.
Recent Stories
In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change
Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%
Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery
'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansion
Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engineering; top in UAE in engineer ..
FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers
Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025
Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cultural ties with landmark MoUs
Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsman secretariat with modern tec ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends gala dinner celebrating 50th anniversary of Arab He ..
Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for Peop ..
Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamental rights: DPM/FM Dar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers11 minutes ago
-
Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 202511 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cultural ties with landmark MoUs2 minutes ago
-
Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsman secretariat with modern technology4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamental rights: DPM/FM Dar11 minutes ago
-
Amb. Baloch meets Director Asia Benoit Guidee11 minutes ago
-
Police ink MoU with Renal Care Foundation4 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt earned $ 14.747 mln through carbon credit sales: Murad Shah4 minutes ago
-
Facilitation centers established in Gujrat3 hours ago
-
CSA, PIPS sign MoU on capacity-building of civil servants, parliamentary staff3 hours ago
-
GKMC establishes online examination center3 hours ago
-
Two motorcyclists killed in separate accidents in Hassanabdal3 hours ago