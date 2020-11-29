UrduPoint.com
Police Inspector Died Of Covid-19 In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 07:40 PM

Police Inspector died of Covid-19 in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Police man was died while fighting Covid-19 on Sunday, as Inspector Muhammad Ajaib was undergoing treatment at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology after contracting Corona virus last his breath.

According to SOPs, his funeral prayers will be offered at his residence in Dhok Noor Dakhli Meera, Rawalpindi.

On the directives of IG Punjab Inam Ghani, Rawalpindi Police paid the dues of the martyr's family.

City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Hassan Younas expressed deep sorrow over the death of the official and prayed Allah Almighty to give courage to the family to bear irreparable loss.

His services for the Police Department are unforgettable, he added.

Rawalpindi Police will continue to play its role in the fight against Corona-virus. However, officers and personnel should ensure implementation of face masks, gloves, sanitizers and other security measures.

