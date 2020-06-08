Police Inspector dies of COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :A police Inspector of Hyderabad Range, has succumbed to COVID-19 here at civil hospital's ICU late Sunday night.

Inspector Rao Shafique had been admitted in isolation ward of LU hospital after his coronavirus test turned out to be positive.

He was then shifted to intensive care unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated, hospital sources said.

According to doctors, Rao Shafique was a COVID-19 patient who could not survived. He was also a heart patient, they said.

As many as 15 police officials have been diagnosed COVID-19 positive in Hyderabad range, of them seven have so far been recovered and 7 were still under treatment while one had died.