Police Inspector end his life

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :A police official ended his life by shooting himself here at Kachhi Soha in the jurisdiction of Bair police station on Tuesday.

Body of the in-service police official was sent to Trauma Center in Haripur. The deceased police inspector was deputed at Hangu district and had come to home in Haripur on leave.

Haripur police were investigating the incident.