Police Inspector Held For Manhandling, Dismantling At GIMS

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 07:11 PM

On the instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, a police inspector along with his two accomplices on Friday were arrested for manhandling a doctor and a security guard and dismantling hospital equipment at Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), District Khairpur Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, a police inspector along with his two accomplices on Friday were arrested for manhandling a doctor and a security guard and dismantling hospital equipment at Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), District Khairpur Sindh.

The chief minister had taken notice of an incident in which a police inspector along with his accomplices had beaten a doctor and security guard and dismantled hospital equipment at GIMS, Gamabat, said the statement released here.

Syed Murad Ali Shah had directed the IG Police to take action against the culprits and report him.

The report submitted by the IG Police Mushtaq Maher said that police inspector Zahid Panhwar had asked Executive Director of GIMS Dr Rahim Bux Bhatti to issue NOC in favour of his brother Dr Parvez Panhwar to get him transferred from Ghulam Mohammad Mahar Medical college (GMMMC), Sukkur, to GIMS for which Dr Bhatti refused.

This infuriated the police Inspector Zahid Panhwar and he, along with his two accomplices, broke into the hospitals and beat a doctor and a security guard and dismantled LCDs, plant pots and some other things.

The report reads as, "On Friday, at 2 pm, Inspector Zahid Panhwar of Naushero Feroze police, along with his two accomplices, Mumtaz Ali Junejo and Lala Faraz Memon arrived in GIMS premises and started beating the security guards at the gate and also beaten a doctor there.

They also broke some materials such as LCDs, and plant pots in one office.

The report says, the said police inspector had asked Dr Rahim Bux Bhatti to issue NOC in favour of his brother Dr Parvez Panhwar to get him transferred from Ghulam Mohammad Mahar Medical college to GIMS, which was refused by Dr Bhatti.

The IG said all the three accused, including the said inspector had been arrested on spot and had been put in police lockup at Police station Gambat and an FIR had been registered.

