Police Inspector Held For Taking Bribe

Published September 26, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Police inspector held for taking bribe

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a police inspector red-handed for taking bribe from a complainant for investigation of a case registered at City police station Burewala on Monday

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a police inspector red-handed for taking bribe from a complainant for investigation of a case registered at City police station Burewala on Monday.

According to ACE sources, a citizen registered a complaint with ACE Vehari circle against Inspector Tahir Khan of City police station regarding demand of bribe for investigation of a case.

The Circle Incharge ACE Vehari Shahid Nazir Warraich raided the city police station and arrested Inspector Tahir Khan red-handed for taking bribe.

The ACE sources said that the marked bribe money was recovered from the possession of the police inspector.

A case has been registered against the inspector and further investigations were underway from him, ACE sources added.

