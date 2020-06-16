UrduPoint.com
Police Inspector Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 05:36 PM

Police Inspector injured in road accident

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Islamabad police was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle here at `Malpur' area in the limits of Bhara Kau police station, police said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Islamabad police was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle here at `Malpur' area in the limits of Bhara Kau police station, police said.

ASI Liaqat Jadoon, serving at Diplomatic Protection Department, was going back to home on his motorbike (RIP-9461) when he was hit by a Suzuki Mehran car (AMG-966).

The police official sustained critical head injuries and was shifted to hospital where he is stated to be in critical condition.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

