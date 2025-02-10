Open Menu

Police Inspector Injured Over Property

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Police inspector injured over property

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) A police inspector was injured by five unidentified people of his opponent clan during a clash over property.

Thee accused attacked Ghulam Rasool, an inspector of Special Branch, with batons causing him severe injuries.

The victim was shifted to THQ hospital, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, from where he was taken to Nishtar Hospital Multan for his critical condition.

The accused escaped while police said that a search operation was launched to arrest them.

