Police Inspector killed in firing incident in Kohat

Police Inspector Amanullah was shot dead while his two brothers were injured in a firing incident in Kohat

Kohat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd August, 2019) Police Inspector Amanullah was shot dead while his two brothers were injured in a firing incident in Kohat.According to police some unknown armed masked men opened fire in the local area of Baqizo Kohat as a result Inspector of local police station upper orakzai circle identified as Amanullah died w hile his two brothers got injured.

According to Police, the incident is the result of an old enmity.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.