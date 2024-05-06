Police inspector robbed at gunpoint

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Incharge CIA Police district Vehari, Inspector Shamoon Joiya was deprived of cash at gun point by three unidentified armed robbers near Barsati Nala in premises of Sheikh Fazal police station on Monday.

According to police sources, the police officer was going to Chicha Watni by his private car when three unidentified armed robbers intercepted him near Barsati Nala in premises of Sheikh Fazal police station. They held the inspector hostage at gunpoint and snatched cash from him and fled away.

However, taking notice of the rising incidents of dacoity and robbery in limits of Sheikh Fazal police station, the District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Esa Khan has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Sheikh Fazal Police station Iftekhar Dogar and gave charge of SHO to Sub-Inspector Malik Kamran.

Police have started the investigations into the incidents and all police check posts of the areas have been informed to arrest the criminals at the earliest, police sources added.

APP/aaj/thh

1653 hrs