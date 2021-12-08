Police inspector shot dead at Khar

(@FahadShabbir)

Unknown assailants Wednesday killed a police inspector by indiscriminate firing in Tehsil Khar, Bajaur District

BAJAUR, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) ::Unknown assailants Wednesday killed a police inspector by indiscriminate firing in Tehsil Khar, Bajaur District.

According to police officials, the incident happened in Yousafabad area of Khar where unknown attackers who were riding a car started firing on police inspector, Syed Gul.

He received critical wounds and was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital Khar where doctor pronounced him dead.

Funeral prayer of the slain police inspector was later offered in Police Lines and was attended by officials of police and administration.

District Police Officer, Abdus Samad Khan told media that probe into the incident has been started and efforts are underway to arrest perpetrators of the killing incident.