Police Inspector Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 01:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :An official of Sindh Police posted at Karachi was tested positive for coronavirus, confirmed spokesman for police late Friday night.

Affected Inspector Yaseen Gujjar aged 49 years, is serving in Investigation South Zone Karachi.

He was taken to Indus Hospital few days back on developing symptoms including fever and cough, where his tests were sent to a lab and he was tested positive.

The spokesman for police said that all his family members and colleagues are being monitored. Due care is being taken of affected official in the hospital.

Meanwhile Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has directed to take all possible measures to screen his contacts and ensure all precautionary measures for the purpose.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

