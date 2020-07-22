Police Inspector transferred to Hyderabad district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :A police Inspector Junaid Abassi of district Jamshoro hereby transferred and posted to Hyderabad district with immediate effect.

According to office order issued by the DIG Hyderabad on Wednesday, Inspector Junaid Abassi was transferred subject to condition no DP, criminal or anti corruption case is pending against him.

He should be relieved immediately with direction to report at his place of posting at once, order stated.