Police Inspector, woman implicated for killing a young man

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :A police Inspector and a woman have been implicated for killing a young man whose bullet riddled body was found in Tando Allahyar district last week.

At a press conference at his office on Friday SSP Tando Allahyar district Farooq Ahmed Bijarani informed that the district police had found an unidentified body in a banana field near Maachi hotel in the limits of B-Section police station.

He added that the police traced identification of the slain person as Ali Raza Arain, a resident of Badin district, with the help of his finger prints.

He said Arain worked in a factory in Hyderabad and had collected Rs.400,000 for some purpose.

The SSP said that during the course of investigation the police found that Arain's cousin Tamseel Arain had called Arain to Tandojam Area of Hyderabad.

According to the SSP, the police had come to know that Tamseel and Inspector Asad Kachi were in some relationship and that they wanted to get rid of Arain.

He said when Arain reached Tandojam he was shot dead and his body was thrown in an agricultural field in the district boundary of Tando Allahyar.

The SSP apprised that the woman had been arrested but the inspector and his 2 other facilitators had escaped.

The incident's FIR has been lodged at B-Section police station on the complaint of Arain's father.