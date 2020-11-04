Police install high definition CCTV cameras in commercial areas to control crime rate

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas have installed high definition closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in commercial areas particularly crime pockets to monitor activities of the criminals.

According to a police spokesman, special Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras would help control crime rate in commercial areas.

He informed that Command and Control Center set up in the CPO office was working round the clock. The cameras would also be used to monitor traffic flow on various roads, he added.

The PTZ cameras which can easily monitor large areas with a continuous 360-degree rotation, night vision display and 200 meter zooming facility can record everything clear.

He said, Rawalpindi District Police under the command of CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas was introducing latest technologies to ensure safety of the citizens and to net the criminals.

He said, initially, the cameras had been installed in Dubai Plaza and Commercial Market areas.

The cameras were being used to check activities of suspicious persons and vehicles, he added.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that the police would continue to introduce latest technologies for better policing and enhance professionalism in the force.

He said, the PTZ cameras would also be installed in other areas to control crime rate.