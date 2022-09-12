UrduPoint.com

Police Instruct Shopkeepers To Install Cameras After Rise In Street Crimes In City

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Police instruct shopkeepers to install cameras after rise in street crimes in city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have issued instructions to shopkeepers to install cameras following an unprecedented rise in street crime in the city.

It has been decided to use the Sindh Security of Vulnerable Act to prevent the increasing incidents of street crimes in Karachi.

In this regard, notices have been sent by the police to the shopkeepers for the installation of CCTV cameras so that the movement of criminal elements can be monitored and measures can be taken to suppress it.

The issued notice has also warned the shopkeepers of legal action for not following the instructions.

According to the police officials, under the Sindh Security of Villainous Act, the administration of non-governmental institutions including hospitals, petrol pumps, jewellers, educational institutions, wedding halls and shopkeepers, etc was bound to take appropriate security measures.

According to police sources, the decision to implement the Sindh Security of Vulnerable Act has been taken after the murder of a highly educated and HR manager of the Kidney Center during a robbery outside an ice cream shop in Gulistan Johar.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Murder Petrol Police Marriage Robbery Gulistan Criminals

Recent Stories

Asia Cup loss: Saqlain backs Babar, Rizwan

Asia Cup loss: Saqlain backs Babar, Rizwan

36 minutes ago
 Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Le ..

Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Level 2 coaching course

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Ba ..

Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Bani Gala

2 hours ago
 President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian ..

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian Navy Chief

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakist ..

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakistani real estate players at the ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.