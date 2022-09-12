Police instruct shopkeepers to install cameras after rise in street crimes in city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have issued instructions to shopkeepers to install cameras following an unprecedented rise in street crime in the city.

It has been decided to use the Sindh Security of Vulnerable Act to prevent the increasing incidents of street crimes in Karachi.

In this regard, notices have been sent by the police to the shopkeepers for the installation of CCTV cameras so that the movement of criminal elements can be monitored and measures can be taken to suppress it.

The issued notice has also warned the shopkeepers of legal action for not following the instructions.

According to the police officials, under the Sindh Security of Villainous Act, the administration of non-governmental institutions including hospitals, petrol pumps, jewellers, educational institutions, wedding halls and shopkeepers, etc was bound to take appropriate security measures.

According to police sources, the decision to implement the Sindh Security of Vulnerable Act has been taken after the murder of a highly educated and HR manager of the Kidney Center during a robbery outside an ice cream shop in Gulistan Johar.