Police Intensifies Crackdown Against Smog SOPs Violations
Under the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is ensuring strict timely measures for smog prevention and environmental protection in collaboration with other departments
According to spokesperson for Punjab Police, teams are conducting indiscriminate actions against violations of smog SOPs and in the last 24 hours, 3 cases were registered, 3 lawbreakers were arrested, and fines amounting to over 650,000 rupees were imposed on 407 violators.
Additionally, 29 individuals were issued warnings. Violations related to the burning of crop residues (1 case) and the emission of excessive smoke from vehicles (375 cases) were reported.
The spokesperson added that in the ongoing anti-smog crackdown this year, a total of 3,369 individuals have been arrested, 3,852 cases have been registered, 7,716 individuals have been issued warnings, and fines totaling over 103.
8 million rupees have been imposed on 43,169 individuals. Violations reported include 2,079 cases of burning crop residues, 36,952 cases of excessive smoke from vehicles, 378 cases of industrial activities, 1,428 cases of brick kiln violations, and 363 violations at other locations.
In the past 24 hours, 4,755 vehicles emitting excessive smoke were fined, and 462 vehicles were impounded. This year, a total of 930,367 vehicles have been fined for emitting excessive smoke on highways, 177,141 vehicles were impounded, and fitness certificates of 10,104 vehicles were suspended.
IGP Dr. Usman Anwar has instructed the continuation of anti-smog actions on highways, industrial areas, agricultural areas, and other locations. He emphasized that zero-tolerance policy against those violating smog SOPs.
