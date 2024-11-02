Police intensifies crackdown on criminal activities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) In a concerted effort to combat crime, Abbottabad police on Saturday launched a crackdown against criminal elements in the region.

In a recent operation, Havelian police successfully apprehended a gang and recovered four stolen goats from the suspects, namely Usman, son of Rafiq, and Kashif, son of Khanwaz, both residents of Gajjal.

Police have registered a case against them and started a further probe.

In a separate operation, SHO Rajoiya Tanveer Khan arrested a drug dealer, Haris, son of Yaqub, from Malkaan and recovered two kilograms and 418 grams of hashish. A case has also been filed against him.

The district police’s aggressive stance against crime underscores their commitment to ensuring safety and security in Abbottabad.