Open Menu

Police Intensifies Crackdown On Criminal Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Police intensifies crackdown on criminal activities

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) In a concerted effort to combat crime, Abbottabad police on Saturday launched a crackdown against criminal elements in the region. 

In a recent operation, Havelian police successfully apprehended a gang and recovered four stolen goats from the suspects, namely Usman, son of Rafiq, and Kashif, son of Khanwaz, both residents of Gajjal.

 

Police have registered a case against them and started a further probe.

In a separate operation, SHO Rajoiya Tanveer Khan arrested a drug dealer, Haris, son of Yaqub, from Malkaan and recovered two kilograms and 418 grams of hashish. A case has also been filed against him.

The district police’s aggressive stance against crime underscores their commitment to ensuring safety and security in Abbottabad.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Havelian Criminals From

Recent Stories

For how long will residents of Lahore continue to ..

For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?

17 minutes ago
 Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescu ..

Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue

14 hours ago
 Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islama ..

Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad

14 hours ago
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roo ..

Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister

14 hours ago
 Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: ..

Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister

14 hours ago
 Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost g ..

Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory

14 hours ago
 Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Mu ..

Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..

14 hours ago
 Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor ..

Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab

14 hours ago
 2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan