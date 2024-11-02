Police Intensifies Crackdown On Criminal Activities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) In a concerted effort to combat crime, Abbottabad police on Saturday launched a crackdown against criminal elements in the region.
In a recent operation, Havelian police successfully apprehended a gang and recovered four stolen goats from the suspects, namely Usman, son of Rafiq, and Kashif, son of Khanwaz, both residents of Gajjal.
Police have registered a case against them and started a further probe.
In a separate operation, SHO Rajoiya Tanveer Khan arrested a drug dealer, Haris, son of Yaqub, from Malkaan and recovered two kilograms and 418 grams of hashish. A case has also been filed against him.
The district police’s aggressive stance against crime underscores their commitment to ensuring safety and security in Abbottabad.
Recent Stories
For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister
Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory
Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..
Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab
2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release
More Stories From Pakistan
-
A.G Chandio remembered on his birthday11 minutes ago
-
PM for bringing Israel to justice for killing journalists in Gaza12 minutes ago
-
For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?17 minutes ago
-
Smuggled cigarettes worth Rs. 8 lakh recovered21 minutes ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to honour Zarina Baloch on Nov 221 minutes ago
-
141 new dengue cases registered on Saturday41 minutes ago
-
Tarar condoles over demise of mother of APP Urdu Director Abdul Jabbar Zakria41 minutes ago
-
Murder accused held after one year51 minutes ago
-
Acting President urges global community to hold Israel accountable for its crimes against journalist ..52 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui says Imran Khan's expectations will be shattered1 hour ago
-
Daylong medical camp held1 hour ago
-
Journalists in IIOJK face harsh victimization for reporting truth: Report1 hour ago