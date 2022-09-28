UrduPoint.com

Police Intensifies Security Across City

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 11:55 PM

Karachi Police on Wednesday night enhanced the security across the metropolis under the directions of Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Karachi Police on Wednesday night enhanced the security across the metropolis under the directions of Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho.

According to police officials, the snap checking was being carried out in all zones under the supervision of district SSPs.

The snap checking was being carried out at 12 spots in district Malir including National Highway and other sensitive areas.

In district Keamari, snap checking was underway at 12 points including Hub River Road, Sher Shah, SITE, Mochko and other areas.

The checking was being supervised by the SSP Keamari and SP Baldia. The SSP Keamari also issued show cause notice to three SHOs for showing negligence in snap checking.

The snap checking was being carried out at 8 spots in the city. The sub-divisional Police officers, SHOs and personnel of Shaheen Force were taking part in the operation. Similarly the snap checking process was underway in various areas of district Korangi.

The biometric verification of suspects was also being done in the snap checking.

