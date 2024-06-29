Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The police have ramped up its security measures, conducting extensive search and combing operations in the city.

The police completed 1,922 search operations this year, demonstrating a strong commitment

to maintaining peace during the holy month of Muharram.

A police spokesperson revealed that checking of 52,863 houses, 25,400 tenants,

and 178,631 individuals were conducted.

Additionally, searches have been carried out around 80 mosques and seminaries, 17 Imambargahs,

19 shrines, 56 markets, and shopping centers as well as 215 schools, colleges, and universities.

The operations have led to action against 397 individuals under the Tenancy Act, the apprehension

of 145 wanted criminals, and the detention of 44 individuals under Section 55/109 of the Criminal

Procedure Code.

Furthermore, 60 cases related to illegal arms and 22 drug-related cases

have been registered.

The records of individuals at 154 hotels, 105 hostels, 78 factories, and 3,692 shops have also been

scrutinized.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has directed an acceleration of search operations ahead of

Muharram, emphasizing the police force's dedication to ensuring peace during this period.

He mandated daily search operations around Imambargahs and central procession routes.

Kamyana instructed police teams to increase patrolling in sensitive areas and supervisory

officers to personally oversee the operations.

Enhanced monitoring and checking at the city's entry and exit points, as well as inter-provincial

checkpoints, had also been ordered to ensure comprehensive security measures.